Speeding driver caught doing 91mph on A14 'was in hurry to get to beach'
A speeding driver who was caught at 91mph on the A14 in Suffolk told police he was in a hurry to get to the beach.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said in Twitter the motorist was stopped on the road at Needham Market, north of Ipswich.
The speed limit on that stretch of the A14 is 70mph.
When the driver was quizzed by police after doing 21mph over the limit, he said he was in a "hurry" to get to the beach.
He was issued with a Traffic Offence Report, NSRAPT added.
The warm weather over the Easter weekend has seen hundreds of people flock to the seaside in Suffolk.
A short while later, officers from NSRAPT stopped another driver for speeding at 100mph on the A14 at Ipswich.
