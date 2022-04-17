News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Speeding driver caught doing 91mph on A14 'was in hurry to get to beach'

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:49 PM April 17, 2022
Updated: 4:13 PM April 17, 2022
The driver was stopped by police at Needham Market

The driver was stopped by police at Needham Market - Credit: NSRAPT

A speeding driver who was caught at 91mph on the A14 in Suffolk told police he was in a hurry to get to the beach.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said in Twitter the motorist was stopped on the road at Needham Market, north of Ipswich.

The speed limit on that stretch of the A14 is 70mph.

When the driver was quizzed by police after doing 21mph over the limit, he said he was in a "hurry" to get to the beach.

He was issued with a Traffic Offence Report, NSRAPT added.

The warm weather over the Easter weekend has seen hundreds of people flock to the seaside in Suffolk.

A short while later, officers from NSRAPT stopped another driver for speeding at 100mph on the A14 at Ipswich.

