Speeding driver caught doing 91mph on A14 'was in hurry to get to beach'

The driver was stopped by police at Needham Market - Credit: NSRAPT

A speeding driver who was caught at 91mph on the A14 in Suffolk told police he was in a hurry to get to the beach.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said in Twitter the motorist was stopped on the road at Needham Market, north of Ipswich.

#RCRT stopped this car #speeding on the #A14 near #NeedhamMarket and the driver's excuse was that he was in a hurry to a get to the beach #slowdown #TOR @SuffolkPolice #1462 pic.twitter.com/gW5WWWK5Ad — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 17, 2022

The speed limit on that stretch of the A14 is 70mph.

When the driver was quizzed by police after doing 21mph over the limit, he said he was in a "hurry" to get to the beach.

He was issued with a Traffic Offence Report, NSRAPT added.

The warm weather over the Easter weekend has seen hundreds of people flock to the seaside in Suffolk.

A short while later, officers from NSRAPT stopped another driver for speeding at 100mph on the A14 at Ipswich.

#RCRT stopped this car #speeding at over 100mph on the #A14 near #Ipswich so the driver will need to explain that to the #court #slowdown @SuffolkPolice #1462 pic.twitter.com/lcyMKiSOU8 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 17, 2022

