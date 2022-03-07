Man who left girl, 11, with fractured skull faces jail
A 22-year-old Ipswich man who was involved in a collision in which an 11-year-old girl suffered a fractured skull has been warned he could be jailed after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (March 7) for a plea hearing was Adam Darbous, of Cecil Road, Ipswich.
He admitted to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of cannabis with intent to supply in relation to the incident.
The girl was treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the incident in Portman Road, close to the junction with London Road, Ipswich on February 3 at 7pm.
She was sitting in a red Daihatsu parked by the side of the road as the occupants were preparing to go to nearby shops.
Recorder Graham Huston adjourned the case until May 13 for a psychologist’s report and a pre-sentence report and told Darbous the offences he’d admitted were serious and he could be jailed.
The adjournment will also allow the prosecution to obtain an impact statement from the victim and an up-to-date report from her consultant.
Darbous has been remanded in custody.