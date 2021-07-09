Published: 3:38 PM July 9, 2021

A cat has been shot twice in the leg in Ipswich.

A cat has been attacked with an air rifle in Ipswich - and the pet owner removed one of the pellets.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after the cat was injured in Clapgate Lane.

It happened at some point between 6.50pm and 7pm on Wednesday, July 7.

The owner managed to remove a pellet which was partially sticking out from the cat's leg.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/36763/21

Visit the website, call 101 or email Sally.King@suffolk.police.uk

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's online form.







