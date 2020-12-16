News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of dentist burglary

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM December 16, 2020   
Daniel Eacott appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Magistrates issued a warrant for Robert Keegan after he failed to attend his hearing - Credit: Archant

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to attend court to face a burglary charge.  

Robert Keegan, 35, was due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face a charge related to an alleged burglary at White Enamel Dental Surgery at Hawthorn Drive in Ipswich.

It is alleged a number of items were stolen from the dental surgery sometime between February 28 and March 2 this year. 

Magistrates issued a warrant, not backed for bail, after Keegan, of Peterhouse Close, Ipswich, failed to attend his hearing. 


