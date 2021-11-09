News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man denies murdering fellow guest house tenant

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM November 9, 2021
Emergency vehicles at the scene in Norwich Road, Ipswich, on Friday, July 9.

Emergency vehicles at the scene in Norwich Road, Ipswich, on Friday, July 9 - Credit: Archant

The trial of a man accused of murdering a fellow tenant at an Ipswich guest house will take place in May next year.

Forty-year-old Warren Atkinson is accused of killing Steven Povey at the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, where Atkinson was also a resident, on July 9.

A murder probe is under way after a man in his 30s died following an assault at Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich

Beaumont Guest House, in Norwich Road - Credit: Archant

On Tuesday, November 9, Atkinson attended a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court via prison video link and pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Povey.

His trial, which is expected to last about five weeks, will get underway on May 3. 

A further case management hearing will take place on March 14.

At the opening of Mr Povey's inquest in September, Suffolk Coroner's Court heard the 37-year-old was found by his landlady at the address and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service pronounced him dead at the scene.

A postmortem examination found extensive bruising to the head and neck.

Ipswich News

