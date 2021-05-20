News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Suffolk man caught with indecent images avoids jail

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM May 20, 2021   
Mantas Gineitis, of Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to burglary and stealing cash at a house in Berners

Anthony Mackin was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 55-year-old man who was caught with hundreds of indecent images of children has avoided an immediate prison sentence. 

Anthony Mackin, of The Street, Bramford, appeared for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to four charges on July 16.

Mackin's email address was flagged to the National Crime Agency (NCA) after a category C indecent image had been uploaded to the Kik messenger application on June 27, 2019. 

The IP address was traced and officers then executed a warrant at Mackin's home address, seizing a number of devices, including a Dell laptop, Daniel Setter, prosecuting, told the court. 

Mackin was in Scotland at the time of the raid and officers from Police Scotland located and arrested him. His Samsung mobile phone was also seized.

Following analysis, 42 category A images, 69 category B images and 354 category C images were discovered. 

He was also found to have distributed an unknown quantity of category C indecent images, via his mobile phone, on Kik messenger. 

Mr Setter said some of the young girls depicted in the images were as young as a year old. 

A 'Data Destroyer' program, which is used to wipe files, was also found on Mackin's computer, the court heard. 

In police interview, Mackin accepted responsibility for the images but denied having a sexual interest in small children. 

Mackin previously pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and a further offence of distributing indecent images of children.

The court heard that he had no previous convictions. 

Olivia Haggar, representing Mackin, said her client has since sought help from a psychologist and the Lucy Faithfull Foundation. 

Miss Haggar added that Mackin was deemed suitable for the Maps for Change programme for sexual offenders. 

Sentencing Mackin on Wednesday, Judge Rupert Overbury said the offences were so serious that they crossed the custody threshold. 

He told Mackin: "Why you started behaving in this way I suspect only you really know."

Mackin was sentenced to a total of 14 months, suspended for two years, and 140 hours of unpaid work. 

He must also complete 40 rehabilitation activity days, including the Maps for Change programme, and will be subject to notification requirements for 10 years. 

Judge Overbury also imposed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and ordered Mackin to pay £425 in costs. 

