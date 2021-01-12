Thieves steal bronze statue from garden

Published: 2:45 PM January 12, 2021

The 4ft tall solid bronze statue was stolen from a garden in Nettlestead - Credit: Suffolk police

A solid bronze statue has been stolen by thieves from the garden of a home in a Suffolk village.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following the theft of the bronze statue from a garden in Nettlestead, near Claydon.

The theft happened some time between 4pm on Thursday, January 7 and 4.15pm on Friday, January 8, from the garden of a property in the village.

The solid bronze statue, which was overlooking a pond and featured and male and a female in an embrace, is described as being around 4ft tall.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/1347/21

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org