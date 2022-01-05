Cannabis seized from car driving the wrong direction down Ipswich street
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police seized a quantity of cannabis from a car that was seen driving in the wrong direction in a one-way street in Ipswich.
Officers from the South Kestrel team stopped the Nissan Micra in Woodbridge Road on Tuesday evening.
Woodbridge Road is a busy one-way street leading away from the town centre, taking drivers towards the east of Ipswich and the hospital.
The Nissan was searched by police after it was stopped, and a quantity of cannabis was seized from the vehicle.
The driver was also issued with a Traffic Offence Report.
Suffolk police's Kestrel team is designed to bolster the force’s response to high-volume crimes, like drug-dealing, violent crime, burglary, robbery, vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
Most Read
- 1 Tim Hortons restaurant and takeaway opening date in Ipswich revealed
- 2 First look at new bespoke cake shop in Ipswich
- 3 Ipswich plumber has book published after being rejected 20 times
- 4 How refugee children arrive in Ipswich with nothing but their clothes
- 5 Police 'concerned' for 15-year-old girl missing for more than a fortnight
- 6 1,000 people urge parliament to act over Orwell Bridge safety
- 7 New primary schools plans revealed for Felixstowe and Ipswich
- 8 How Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park rose from disaster to success
- 9 Two men deny falsely imprisoning an Ipswich woman
- 10 14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog