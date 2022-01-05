Cannabis seized from car driving the wrong direction down Ipswich street

The Nissan Micra was stopped in Ipswich on Tuesday evening - Credit: Suffolk police

Police seized a quantity of cannabis from a car that was seen driving in the wrong direction in a one-way street in Ipswich.

Officers from the South Kestrel team stopped the Nissan Micra in Woodbridge Road on Tuesday evening.

The Kestrel South Team have been out on proactive patrols around #Ipswich stopping a motorist for travelling the wrong way down a one way street. TOR issued and when vehicle searched a quantity of cannabis seized #CountyLines #Fatal4 #1166 pic.twitter.com/8xEnoi2AMc — Ipswich Police (@IpswichPolice) January 4, 2022

Woodbridge Road is a busy one-way street leading away from the town centre, taking drivers towards the east of Ipswich and the hospital.

The Nissan was searched by police after it was stopped, and a quantity of cannabis was seized from the vehicle.

The driver was also issued with a Traffic Offence Report.

Suffolk police's Kestrel team is designed to bolster the force’s response to high-volume crimes, like drug-dealing, violent crime, burglary, robbery, vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.