Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Cannabis seized from car driving the wrong direction down Ipswich street

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:04 PM January 5, 2022
Updated: 12:08 PM January 5, 2022
The Nissan Micra was stopped in Ipswich on Tuesday evening

The Nissan Micra was stopped in Ipswich on Tuesday evening - Credit: Suffolk police

Police seized a quantity of cannabis from a car that was seen driving in the wrong direction in a one-way street in Ipswich.

Officers from the South Kestrel team stopped the Nissan Micra in Woodbridge Road on Tuesday evening.

Woodbridge Road is a busy one-way street leading away from the town centre, taking drivers towards the east of Ipswich and the hospital.

The Nissan was searched by police after it was stopped, and a quantity of cannabis was seized from the vehicle.

The driver was also issued with a Traffic Offence Report.

Suffolk police's Kestrel team is designed to bolster the force’s response to high-volume crimes, like drug-dealing, violent crime, burglary, robbery, vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

