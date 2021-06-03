Police link car crash traffic escape with laughing gas drug use

Published: 5:24 PM June 3, 2021

There was a report of people using laughing gas near Felixstowe Pier on Tuesday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A car which smashed into traffic in an attempt to escape police officers, is thought to be connected with laughing gas drug use near Felixstowe Pier earlier that day.

Just after 5pm on Tuesday, June 1, Suffolk police received a report that people were using balloons to inhale nitrous oxide — known as laughing gas or nos — close to Felixstowe Pier in Undercliff Road West.

A group of men were then seen driving off in a black hatchback car towards Langer Road, where a black Kia Niro matching this description was spotted by police officers in stationary traffic.

When the police vehicle was spotted, the hatchback pulled out of the queuing traffic and crashed into other vehicles in its attempt to get away from the authorities.

The car turned left into Beach Station Road, before coming to a stop in Sea Road, where the occupants got out and ran off.

At 5.30pm a 21-year-old man from Hertfordshire was arrested near the junction of Tacon Road and Pretyman Road, on suspicion of drug-driving.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to these incidents, or anyone driving in any of the roads mentioned at the relevant times who may have captured dashcam footage.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Felixstowe Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 28829/21.