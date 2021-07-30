Video
Cardinal Park taped off as man suffers stab wounds
Published: 7:45 AM July 30, 2021 Updated: 8:18 AM July 30, 2021
- Credit: Katy Sandalls
Parts of the Cardinal Park retail park are cordoned off this morning after police were called to reports of a stabbing.
Police confirmed that they were called to the area at around 3am following reports that a man had been stabbed.
He has been taken to hospital.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that investigations are continuing.
A cordon remains in place around the Cineworld cinema, Subway and Unit 17 night club.