Published: 7:45 AM July 30, 2021 Updated: 8:18 AM July 30, 2021

Police remain at Cardinal Park this morning - Credit: Katy Sandalls

Parts of the Cardinal Park retail park are cordoned off this morning after police were called to reports of a stabbing.

Police confirmed that they were called to the area at around 3am following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cardinal Park - Credit: Katy Sandalls

He has been taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that investigations are continuing.

A cordon remains in place around the Cineworld cinema, Subway and Unit 17 night club.