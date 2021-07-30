News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cardinal Park taped off as man suffers stab wounds

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:45 AM July 30, 2021    Updated: 8:18 AM July 30, 2021
Police remain at Cardinal Park this morning

Parts of the Cardinal Park retail park are cordoned off this morning after police were called to reports of a stabbing. 

Police confirmed that they were called to the area at around 3am following reports that a man had been stabbed. 

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cardinal Park

He has been taken to hospital. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that investigations are continuing. 

A cordon remains in place around the Cineworld cinema, Subway and Unit 17 night club. 

