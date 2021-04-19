News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Large scratches left on cars all parked on same road overnight

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 1:06 PM April 19, 2021   
The cars were all damaged during the same time frame in Tovells Road

The cars were all damaged during the same time frame in Tovells Road. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three parked cars were left with large deep scratches in Ipswich and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

The incident happened in Tovells Road, a quiet residential area in the east of town with small businesses and a primary school nearby. 

The criminal damage happened some time between 6pm on Friday, April 16, and 10am on Saturday, April 17, according to police. 

A silver Honda CR-V, silver Mini Cooper and blue VW Transporter were all damaged by large deep scratches down the side of the vehicle, police said. 

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or knows who was responsible should contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant crime numbers:  37/19143/21 (silver Honda CR-V), 37/19292/21 (silver Mini Cooper), or 37/19293/21 (blue VW Transporter). 

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online here

Ipswich News

