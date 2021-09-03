News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cat has leg amputated after being shot with air-gun

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:20 PM September 3, 2021   
A cat has been shot with an air gun and had its leg amputated - Credit: Archant

A cat has had to have its leg amputated after being shot with an air gun in Ipswich.  

The incident is believed to have taken place at some point between Wednesday, September 1 at 10pm and Thursday, September 2 at 8.30am in Valleyview Drive.

The seven and a half year old black and white cat sustained a wound to its front right leg to the extent that the leg had to be amputated.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Suffolk police quoting crime number 37/48476/21.

