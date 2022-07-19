Burglary charge dropped against Ipswich woman

A charge of burglary against Chantelle Kerry, from St Francis Court, Ipswich, has been dropped after the alleged victim said she didn’t support the prosecution. - Credit: Archant

A charge of burglary against an Ipswich woman has been dropped after the alleged victim said she didn’t support the prosecution.

Chantelle Kerry, of St Francis Court, Ipswich, had denied burglary at a property in Franciscan Way, Ipswich on July 13 last year.

On Monday, July 18 Donal Lawlor, prosecuting, told Ipswich Crown Court that the victim of the alleged burglary didn’t support the prosecution and therefore there wasn’t a realistic prospect of Kerry being convicted.

Mr Lawlor offered no evidence on the burglary charge and Recorder Gabrielle Posner recorded a not guilty verdict.

Kerry was not required to attend the hearing.