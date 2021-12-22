Christmas presents unwrapped before being stolen during burglary

Christmas presents have been stolen from a property in Martlesham Heath near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Christmas presents have been unwrapped and stolen from a Martlesham Heath property.

Detectives are appealing for information about the burglary which happened between 3.30pm and 7.50pm on Saturday, December 18 at a property on Westland.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown person or persons have forced entry to a home by breaking a window in the rear French doors, reaching through, and using keys left in the locks to open the doors.



"All rooms in the property were searched. Christmas presents have been unwrapped and the contents stolen."

Anyone who witnesses the break-in, or who may have captured relevant CCTV footage via doorbell camera or private CCTV is being asked to contact Suffolk CID South Team One, quoting the crime reference number 37/71652/2.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.



