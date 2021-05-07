Man caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

Published: 7:30 AM May 7, 2021

An Ipswich man caught with thousands of indecent and banned images of children has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Christopher Webster, 52, previously pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing prohibited images of children, and a further offence of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Webster, of Grebe Close, Ipswich, was caught in possession of 105 indecent images of the most serious kind – category A – as well as nine videos graded at the same level on October 5, 2018.

He was in possession of 104 category B indecent images and two videos, as well as 305 category C images and 13 videos of that grade.

Webster was also caught with 6,027 prohibited images of children and seven videos, as well as 851 extreme pornographic images and 480 videos.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, April 30, Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Webster to a total of 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Webster must also undertake 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.