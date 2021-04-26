News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:03 PM April 26, 2021    Updated: 3:55 PM April 26, 2021
Police have closed Levington Road in Nacton, which leads onto Church Road. 

Police have closed Levington Road in Nacton, which leads onto Church Road.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found with stab wounds near Ipswich.

Norfolk police received reports of a woman being seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay, at 8.40am today (Monday, April 26).

The woman was seen being driven away.

At 11.20am, Suffolk police received reports that a woman had been found with stab wounds in Church Road, Nacton.

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries and Church Road is currently closed, with a cordon is in place.

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Det Insp Tom Smith, from Norfolk police,  said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation but enquiries are ongoing to establish the events leading up to the woman sustaining her injuries.

"However, we do believe those involved are known to each other.”

