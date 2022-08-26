Man armed with crowbar steals 'quantity of cash' from Post Office

The armed robbery took place at the Post Office in Claydon - Credit: Google Maps

A man who was armed with a crowbar stole a quantity of cash during an armed robbery at a village Post Office.

The armed robbery took place between 4.15pm and 4.35pm yesterday (August 25), at the Post Office in the One Stop Shop in Ipswich Road, Claydon.

One man, armed with a crowbar, entered the shop and approached the Post Office section where he demanded money from a member of staff.

He then jumped over the counter and took a quantity of cash from the till.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the man left through the front of the shop and made off in the direction of the Co-Op in Norwich Road in Claydon.

The member of staff was left shaken as a result of this robbery but was otherwise unharmed said the spokesman.

The suspect was wearing a face covering and is described as white, in his 40s, approximately 6 feet tall, and was wearing grey beanie hat, blue sweatshirt, black jeans and trainers.

Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses who saw any suspicious behaviour on Ipswich Road/Norwich Road either immediately prior to, or after, the incident.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting the reference number 54892/22.







