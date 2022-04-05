Suffolk man denies engaging in coercive behaviour

Paul Thomas, from Claydon, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Claydon man has denied a charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and will appear at the crown court in May.

Paul Thomas, 50, is alleged to have controlled the woman's finances, assaulted her, removed her digital devices and isolated her from family and friends during their relationship, Morgan-Rose McGinn, prosecuting, told Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Thomas, of Church Lane, Claydon, appeared before magistrates via video link on Monday and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between December 29, 2015, and April 2, 2022.

He spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty plea at the short preliminary hearing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court.

Thomas, who was represented by solicitor Sue Threadkell at the hearing, will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 3 for his plea and trial preparation hearing.

He was granted conditional bail ahead of his next appearance.