News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Suffolk man denies engaging in coercive behaviour

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:00 AM April 5, 2022
Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

Paul Thomas, from Claydon, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Claydon man has denied a charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and will appear at the crown court in May. 

Paul Thomas, 50, is alleged to have controlled the woman's finances, assaulted her, removed her digital devices and isolated her from family and friends during their relationship, Morgan-Rose McGinn, prosecuting, told Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Thomas, of Church Lane, Claydon, appeared before magistrates via video link on Monday and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between December 29, 2015, and April 2, 2022. 

He spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty plea at the short preliminary hearing. 

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court. 

Thomas, who was represented by solicitor Sue Threadkell at the hearing, will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 3 for his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

He was granted conditional bail ahead of his next appearance. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Claydon News

Don't Miss

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway visited Fort Landguard tonight.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway visits historic Suffolk fort

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Look inside this Ipswich home which comes with a £1million price tag

See inside 'luxurious' £1m Ipswich home within 'exclusive development'

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Neno gang Lamar Dagnon, Shadrach O’Connor, Daniel McCallion, Ishmael O'Connor and Tyrone Clarke jailed

Ipswich Crown Court

Gang of five jailed for total of 28 years for drug dealing

Jane Hunt

person
Luke has been missing for more than a week

Suffolk Live News

Police 'extremely concerned' for man who has not been seen for a week

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon