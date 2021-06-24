Inquest into Ipswich grandad's death suspended for third time pending murder trial

Published: 7:00 PM June 24, 2021

Clive Wyard was found collapsed outside his home in August 2018 - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of an Ipswich man found with head and facial injuries outside his home has been suspended for a third time pending criminal investigations.

Clive Wyard, 74, died on August 1, 2018, at St Elizabeth Hospice, less than two weeks after he was found unresponsive on the driveway outside his home in Valley Road, Ipswich.

The grandfather-of-nine had left the Royal George pub, in Colchester Road, at some point after 11.30pm.

He was last seen outside the Co-op at the junction of Sidegate Lane West, at about midnight, but was found unresponsive by passers-by outside his home at about 7am.

An inquest into Mr Wyard's death was opened and adjourned in October 2018, when assistant coroner Dan Sharpstone said a post mortem examination had revealed the cause death to be a serious head injury.

The inquest was suspended in October 2020 because of ongoing criminal investigations into Mr Wyard's death.

Proceedings were suspended for a second time in February to allow investigations to continue.

On March 30, police announced that 33-year-old Rhys Burroughs had been summonsed to court to be charged with murder.

He appeared in court on May 20, charged with murdering the retired dock worker in an alleged attempted robbery.

Burroughs, formerly of Colchester Road, Ipswich, has been charged with the attempted robbery of Mr Wyard on July 20, 2018, and with his murder.

Judge Martyn Levett set a date for a plea and trial preparation hearing to take place at Ipswich Crown Court on August 6, with a provisional trial date set for January 11, 2022.

This week, Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, suspended inquest proceedings for a third time.

The inquest is now scheduled to take place on February 18, 2022.