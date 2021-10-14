County lines drug dealer selling cocaine in Ipswich is jailed
- Credit: Suffolk police
A county lines drug dealer who was supplying cocaine on the streets of Ipswich has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.
Andrei Mihai, 23, was stopped by police driving a BMW on Church Lane, Sproughton, on May 6 this year.
Officers discovered eight vials of cocaine worth around £320, Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, said.
Messages from a recovered phone also revealed 910 messages between May 2 and May 6 concerning drug deals, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Mihai, of Crossness Road, Barking, previously pleaded guilty before magistrates to possession with intent to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
You may also want to watch:
He also pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.
The court heard he had no previous convictions.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
- 2 Major road into Ipswich closed as essential works carried out
- 3 Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January
- 4 Driver stopped as police find van being held together by ratchet straps
- 5 Ipswich man cleared of attempted murder after 16-year-old boy shot in neck
- 6 Man 'put woman through hell' as he is jailed for assault
- 7 Find out how you can get from Ipswich to London by train for just £5
- 8 Suffolk kept Ipswich in dark over park and ride plans
- 9 Plea to use NHS 'appropriately' as man makes 300 calls in month
- 10 Parking confusion in Ipswich town centre over split car parks
Judge Emma Peters said: "Let's be clear, cocaine literally destroys lives.
"Society is regularly affected by class A drug use and that is why the court treats offences of supply so seriously."
Judge Peters jailed Mihai for two years and six months, and he will serve half of his sentence in custody before his release on licence.
The judge added that he could be liable for deportation.