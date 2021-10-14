County lines drug dealer selling cocaine in Ipswich is jailed

Published: 6:00 AM October 14, 2021

A county lines drug dealer who was supplying cocaine on the streets of Ipswich has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Andrei Mihai, 23, was stopped by police driving a BMW on Church Lane, Sproughton, on May 6 this year.

Officers discovered eight vials of cocaine worth around £320, Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, said.

Messages from a recovered phone also revealed 910 messages between May 2 and May 6 concerning drug deals, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Mihai, of Crossness Road, Barking, previously pleaded guilty before magistrates to possession with intent to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

You may also want to watch:

He also pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Judge Emma Peters said: "Let's be clear, cocaine literally destroys lives.

"Society is regularly affected by class A drug use and that is why the court treats offences of supply so seriously."

Judge Peters jailed Mihai for two years and six months, and he will serve half of his sentence in custody before his release on licence.

The judge added that he could be liable for deportation.