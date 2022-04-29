High-value computer equipment stolen from parked car in Ipswich

The incident happened in Spitfire Close on the Ravenswood Estate - Credit: Google Maps

Valuable computer equipment has been stolen from a car on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Spitfire Close, between 1pm and 3.30pm on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman said thieves took a laptop bag containing high-value computer equipment.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/25381/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.