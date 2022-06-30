Confiscation hearing for man found with drugs and £40k

A confiscation hearing for a man who was jailed last year after being found with cocaine and £40,000 in Ipswich has been adjourned.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (June 30) for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act via prison video link was 25-year-old Artenis Selita, of Cottril Way, Bedford.

He was jailed for 40 months in May last year after he admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, namely money.

It follows an incident on January 25, 2020, when officers from the Operational Scorpion team searched Selita, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on Sherrington Road close to a footpath.

During the search, officers recovered a large quantity of cocaine with a street value of tens of thousands of pounds as well as £40,000 cash.

Selita’s barrister was unable to attend the confiscation hearing and Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn the case until he was available.