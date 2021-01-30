Couple accused of £200k fraud appear in court

Published: 6:00 AM January 30, 2021

Simon and Rebecca Toloui appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link - Credit: Archant

A married couple accused of a £200,000 fraud by abuse of position will appear back in court in February.

Simon and Rebecca Toloui, of Main Road, Chelmondiston, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday via video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

It is alleged a number of payments the couple received from Suffolk County Council to look after their disabled son were not used for his care.

The court heard that the couple are accused of taking more than £200,000.

But Simon Toloui, 65, and Rebecca Toloui, 58, did not enter pleas at the hearing, and it was adjourned following a request from the couple's barrister Gareth Hughes.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the hearing until February 18 where pleas are expected to be taken.

The couple were released on conditional bail ahead of their next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court.