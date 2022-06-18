Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Herman Crouch, David Folkes and Marley Williams are among those jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who punched his former partner after being caught having sex with another woman in a disabled toilet and a drug dealer found with 40 wraps of cocaine were among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Herman Crouch

Herman Crouch has been jailed for two years - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Herman Crouch, 59, was jailed for two years after he punched his former partner in the face and tried to strangle her after she caught him having sex with another woman in a disabled toilet.

Crouch, of no fixed address, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm to the victim on March 22 this year.

The victim of the attack had obtained a key to the disabled toilet at Bury St Edmunds bus station from staff and when she opened the door she saw Herman Crouch having sex with a woman, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

After finding Crouch in the toilet, the victim was pushed away by the woman who was in the toilet with him and there was then an altercation between all three of them.

Crouch had then said: “This is what a broken nose feels like” before punching her on the bridge of the nose, causing a displaced fracture of the nasal bone.

He had then placed his hands round her neck and applied pressure which made it difficult for her to breathe, said Mr Nash.

In addition to being jailed for two years, he was banned from contacting his victim for five years.

Marley Williams

Marley Williams, 21, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after a series of thefts in Capel St Mary - Credit: Suffolk police

Marley Williams, 21, was jailed for eight weeks after a series of thefts from vehicles in a Suffolk village.

Williams, of Norwich Road in Lowestoft, was sentenced at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to two counts of theft.

The majority of the incidents took place overnight on January 26 to January 27 earlier this year in Capel St Mary.

Williams was charged with the theft of a laptop and cash and a second charge of theft of cash and sweets, before helping Operation Converter team to identify 20 more incidents.

Williams was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

David Folkes

David Folkes, from Ipswich, has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for 30 months. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

David Folkes, 29, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after being found with 40 wraps of cocaine and more than £2,000 cash after he was arrested by police near a drug dealing 'hotspot' in Ipswich.

Folkes, of Beatty Road, Ipswich, admitted two offences of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis in Ipswich on October 21, 2020 and possessing four wraps of cocaine in Norwich on March 15, 2020.

He was driving a Mercedes in London Road when he was stopped by two police officers in an unmarked car in October 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Folkes was found in possession of 40 wraps of cocaine with a street value of £1,500 to £2,000 and more than £2,000 cash.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett said he’d been arrested near a drug dealing hotspot in Ipswich and had been planning to supply cocaine to local drug users in the London Road area.

Alexandru Bunu

Alexandru Bunu has been jailed for 40 months - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Alexandru Bunu, 25, was jailed for 40 months after he was paid to deliver drugs to Stowmarket, Ipswich and Colchester.

Bunu, of no fixed address, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of a false Romanian driving licence.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett said the case highlighted the growing problem of public areas such as supermarket and fast food restaurant car parks, where there were likely to be children, being used by dealers to restock supplies.

He said Bunu had been part of a well-oiled syndicate involving organised crime gangs.

Bunu was arrested in Stowmarket at about 4pm on April 28 on his way to deliver cocaine and was found in possession of 23 wraps with a street value of £900, Ipswich Crown Court heard.