Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars last week

Jonathan Turkentine and Neil Baker, among those jailed in Suffolk this week

A man found in possession of 250,000 indecent images of children and a man who breached a restraining order by trying to discover the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend are among those jailed in Suffolk last week.

Neil Baker

Baker was jailed for 52 months after he was caught in a paedophile hunter sting after he sent a naked picture of himself to someone he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.

Neil Baker contacted an online profile of a girl called ‘Rosie’ which had been set up by a paedophile hunter group called “Secretly Tackling Online Predators” ( STOP) in December last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

During conversations with Baker “Rosie” said she was 12 but despite this, he had discussed matters of a sexual nature with her, said Simon Connolly, prosecuting.

He had also sent her a naked picture of himself and had asked her to send him a picture.

He also admitted being in breach of a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years which was imposed in July 2020 after he admitted attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and attempted sexual communication with a child dating back to August 19.

Thomas Webb

The 32-year-old who breached a restraining order by trying to discover the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend has been jailed for 29 months and banned from Suffolk.

Webb, was handed a five-year restraining order in October 2020, banning him from contacting his ex-girlfriend, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Webb's relationship with the woman ended in 2016, Harry O'Sullivan, prosecuting, told the court.

On August 14, 2021, Webb went to the Ark pub in Brantham and began asking if anyone knew where his ex-girlfriend lived or where he could find her, Mr O'Sullivan told the court.

He was later arrested in Colchester, but denied he had been in Brantham and said it must have been a case of mistaken identity, the court heard.

On December 3, 2021, while he was on bail for that offence, Webb went to a pub in Ipswich.

His ex-girlfriend was working behind the bar at the pub and Webb was described as "staring at her", Mr O'Sullivan said.

Webb, of Wimpole Road, Colchester, appeared for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday having previously admitted the breach and attempted breach of the restraining order.

Judge David Pugh jailed Webb for a total of 29 months, and he will have to serve half of his sentence in custody before his release on licence.

Alastair McKay

The 24-year-old has been jailed for seven years after running a crack cocaine and heroin operation from an Ipswich hotel room.

McKay, was arrested in April last year, where police recovered four phones from McKay's Pentahotel hotel room - two Nokia 'burner' phones and two iPhones - along with weighing scales, drug paraphernalia, and £2,405 in cash, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Outgoing texts from one of the Nokia phones revealed marketing messages sent in bulk, and incoming messages related to drug deals.

The court heard that an algorithm used by the police to calculate the extent of the drug dealing estimated 1kg of class A drugs had been sold, with an income of around £70,000.

McKay, of Station Road, Lingfield, Surrey, pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs at his plea and trial preparation hearing in May 2021.

Judge David Pugh jailed McKay for a total of seven years and ordered forfeiture and destruction of the cash, drugs, paraphernalia and a knife, which was seized from the scene.

Jonathan Turketine

The 64-year-old was jailed after he was found to have more than 250,000 indecent images and movies of children.

Police received intelligence regarding the viewing of indecent images and raided Turkentine's home in September 2020, Matthew Bagnall, prosecuting, told Ipswich Crown Court.

A number of devices were seized and 448 indecent images and 68 movies of the most serious kind - category A - were discovered.

A further 1,327 images and 46 movies of category B were found, along with 248,904 images and 593 movies graded as category C.

The court heard that a further 448,000 images were not categorised by police.

The ages of the children in the images and movies ranged from six years old to teenagers and were viewed over 11 years, the court heard.

Turkentine was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment and will serve half in custody before his release on licence.

Omar Abdi

The 21-year-old man has been jailed for four years and six months for drug offences in Ipswich.

Abdi, of Energen Close, London, was originally arrested on January 25, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

At the time of his arrest, he was found with drugs, cash and mobile phones linked to two drugs lines.

Following police inquiries, Abdi was identified as being the line holder for the ‘Cartel’ line in Suffolk and the ‘Richard’ line in Hampshire.

He was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin relating to each line.

Abdi pleaded guilty to these charges and was subsequently sentenced to the four-and-a-half year jail sentence in the same hearing.











