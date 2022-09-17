Jailed in Suffolk: Criminals put behind bars this week

A scaffolding firm boss who hit a customer over the head with a bar stool and a county lines drug dealer have been jailed this week.

Joshua Thatcher

The 23-year-old county lines drug dealer was stopped by police in a stolen car in Stowmarket has been jailed for four months.

Thatcher was in a black BMW in Needham Road which failed to stop for officers, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

After driving off the car stopped outside Barclays Bank and the occupants, including Thatcher, ran off.

Thatcher was arrested nearby and admitted to police that he had ketamine in a man bag.

The ketamine found in his possession weighed 39g and was worth £310- £470 and police also found a mobile phone in his possession which contained messages from customers enquiring about buying ketamine from him.

Thatcher, of no fixed address, admitted possessing ketamine in December 2019 with intent to supply and was jailed for four months.

Jonathan Sargeant

The 41-year-old was jailed for 21 months after he hit a customer over the head with a bar stool during a pub brawl.

Sentencing him Judge Martyn Levett, said the attack happened after Sargeant had been making a nuisance of himself in the pool area of the North Street Tavern in Sudbury.

Sargeant, of Middleton Hall Cottages, Sudbury, admitted unlawful wounding.

In addition to being jailed, Sargeant was banned from contacting the victim of the attack for five years and banned from going to the North Street Tavern for the same period.

He was also ordered to pay £670 costs.

In a statement read to the court, the victim described the attack on him by Sargeant as “vicious and cowardly”.

He said he had needed eight staples inserted in a cut to his head and had suffered nightmares as a result of what happened.

Gethin Payne for Sargeant said his client had been provoked by being punched in the face and his wife being thrown to the floor before he used any violence.