Campaigners launch fundraising drive to clear Ipswich man's name

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM December 1, 2021
Campaigners gathered in Ipswich on Tuesday to demand justice for Oliver Campbell

Campaigners gathered in Ipswich on Tuesday to demand justice for Oliver Campbell

Campaigners fighting for an Ipswich man's murder conviction to be quashed have launched a fundraising drive for legal costs to support his case. 

Oliver Campbell spent 11 years in prison after being convicted by a jury in 1991 over the shooting of a Hackney shopkeeper

A reported confession during police interview was used as a key part of the evidence to convict the 51-year-old, but he said he was "put under pressure" to admit the crime he didn't commit. 

Mr Campbell, who has severe learning difficulties, has lived in Suffolk ever since finishing his jail term at Hollesley Bay Prison, near Woodbridge.

A campaign has been launched to fundraise for legal costs for Ollie Campbell's case

Ollie Campbell in Ipswich on Tuesday

In 2019, then Ipswich MP Sandy Martin and Mr Campbell's solicitor Glyn Maddocks travelled to Whitehall to raise the case

At the time, Mr Martin told a House of Commons debate: "There was no forensic evidence linking him to the scene of the crime."

Mr Martin also argued that the confession to the murder should also not have been used as evidence because of Mr Campbell's "limited mental capacity" from a brain injury he suffered as a baby.

A BBC Newsnight film this year also raised questions over his conviction, with Mr Campbell - who is still on licence for the offence - saying: "I was put under pressure to say things I didn't want to say."

A campaign has been launched to get Ollie Campbell justice after being wrongly convicted of murder

Former Ipswich MP Sandy Martin hands out leaflets for the campaign in the town

The case has been under review by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) for more than 18 months. 

On Tuesday, supporters gathered outside Ipswich Town Hall to launch a fundraising campaign for legal costs on the 31st anniversary of his arrest. 

Mr Campbell's legal team is working pro bono on the case, but campaigners say they need money for back office support whichever way the review turns out. 

A campaign has been launched to get Ollie Campbell justice after being wrongly convicted of murder

Two people read campaign leaflets in Ipswich on Tuesday

Maggie Barradell, a friend of Mr Campbell’s, said the murder conviction has a massive impact on his life including not being able to travel abroad - something he is eager to do as his birth mother lives in America.  

Speaking this week, she said: "He’s restricted and he’s still on probation. He has to get permission to do various things.  

“He is treated like a murderer still and he’s not.” 

Campaigners hope to raise an initial £2,500 with an end goal of £10,000. 

