Man who sold prescription medicine is sentenced

Published: 8:00 AM September 10, 2022
A 31-year old Martlesham man who sold prescription medication has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police who searched a house in Spring Road where Daniel Pugh was living with his father found a total of more than 1,800 Gabapentin, Oxybutynin and Trimethoprim tablets, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police officers also found a “burner” phone which contained messages consistent with drug supply and a tick list containing details of people Pugh had sold drugs to and how much they owed him, said Joe Bird, prosecuting.

On another occasion, police went to premises where Pugh was living with his former partner and found cocaine worth £400.

Pugh told police he’d been dealing cannabis, and on occasions medication, to fund his cocaine habit.

Pugh, of Hunters Rise, Martlesham, admitted possessing cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and three offences of possessing medical products with intent to supply.

He was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Simon Gladwell, for Pugh, said his client was in employment and helped look after his daughter.


