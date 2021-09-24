Court to decide fate of dealer's drug money

Published: 7:30 AM September 24, 2021

A confiscation hearing for an Ipswich man who grew cannabis with a street value of more than £20,000 at a property he was renting in west Suffolk has been adjourned.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act on Thursday (September 23) was 29-year-old Daniel Read, of Dales Road, Ipswich.

Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn the case until October 22 to allow further inquiries to be made by barristers in the case.

Earlier this year Read admitted producing cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply and was given a two-year jail term suspended for two years, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 140 hours' unpaid work.

The court heard that Read was renting a property in Great Cornard and was due to move out in October 2018.

When the landlord attended the address to check the property he discovered a cannabis operation, including lighting equipment and netting in a bedroom and 16 cannabis plants.

The police were called and a total of 6.8kg of cannabis was also found in A4-sized packages around two inches deep.

The court was told the cannabis was valued at more than £20,000.