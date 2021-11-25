Man who stole laptop containing irreplaceable family photos is jailed

A 27-year-old man who burgled the home of an autistic Ipswich man and stole a laptop containing irreplaceable pictures of his children has been jailed for 10 months.

Sentencing Daniel Sandu, Judge Martyn Levett said the victim of the burglary in Bramford Road had been left feeling anxious after the break-in and had been forced to spend money on installing extra security at his home.

Sandu, of Surrey Road, Ipswich, admitted burglary and in addition to being jailed for 10 months he was ordered to pay £600 compensation to the victim.

The court heard that the burglary took place between 7pm on September 11 and 7am on September 12 while the victim was out.

He was contacted by a neighbour who thought there had been a burglary at his property and when the victim arrived home he saw a window had been smashed.

He discovered a number of items had been stolen including a £500 laptop and two televisions worth £600.

Two watches worth £50 each, which had also been stolen, were recovered from the home of a man who had committed the burglary with Sandu.

Sandu was arrested after his fingerprints were found by crime scene investigators and his co-defendant was arrested after his DNA was found at the property.

Sandu admitted breaking into the property and told police he’d committed the burglary on the spur of the moment after he’d been drinking with his co-defendant.

He had expressed remorse and shame for what he had done.

Peter Spary for Sandu said his client had made full admissions to police during interviews.

He claimed Sandu had been out drinking with his co-defendant, who had a worse criminal record, and had been led astray by him.

Mr Spary said that at the time of the burglary, apart from a few cautions, Sandu had no criminal convictions.

He said that following the burglary Sandu’s co-defendant had arranged for someone to collect the the stolen items.

He had been paid £200 for them but Sandu hadn’t received any of the money.

He said Sandu hadn’t known there were irreplaceable photographs of the victim’s children on the stolen computer.