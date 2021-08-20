Woman admits arming herself with knife for large-scale disturbance in Ipswich

Published: 12:30 PM August 20, 2021

The incident happened in Norwich Road in November 2019 - Credit: Archant

A woman has admitted arming herself with a knife during a mass brawl in Ipswich almost two years ago.

Daniela Stefan appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday morning.

The 33-year-old appeared in custody, on video link from Peterborough prison, to admit a single count of violent disorder.

The incident took place in Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Armed officers were also sent to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street, where witnesses reported seeing people fighting with weapons.

Two men and two women were reportedly injured in the incident.

The court heard that Stefan, of Newson Street, Ipswich, accepted she was carrying a knife during the disturbance.

A number of other defendants have admitted their involvement in the indent and will be sentenced, along with Stefan, next Tuesday, August 24.

A pre-sentence report will be prepared for Stefan before the next hearing.