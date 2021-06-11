Ipswich man appears in court accused of rape

Published: 11:59 AM June 11, 2021

An Ipswich man has appeared in court accused of rape.

Darren Gorham appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

The 33-year-old faces two charges of raping a woman over the age of 16.

Both charges are alleged to have been committed against the same woman.

One of the charges relates to a single count of alleged rape, while the other relates to no fewer than two other separate occasions on which Gorham is alleged to have raped the woman.

Gorham, of Marigold Avenue, Ipswich, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a short hearing.

The court heard that the allegations were too serious to be dealt with by magistrates and could only be tried in front of a judge.

John Hughes, for Gorham, made no representations and the case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 9.

Gorham was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing.