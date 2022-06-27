News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Designer handbag after car window smashed near Ipswich town centre

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:16 PM June 27, 2022
A designer handbag was stolen after a car window was smashed in Ipswich.

The incident happened between 7pm and 10pm last Friday in Shire Hall Yard, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman said a parked car had its window smashed by an unknown person and a designer handbag was stolen from inside.

Following this incident, police are reminding residents to remove belongings from vehicles when leaving them unattended.

Anyone who has any information about this theft is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/39722/22.

