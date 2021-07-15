Beagle injured after being attacked by another dog in Kesgrave

Published: 4:26 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 5:00 PM July 15, 2021

A beagle suffered chest injuries after being attacked by another dog in Main Road, Kesgrave.

The incident happened between 10.50pm and 11.05pm Wednesday, July 14, between Dr Watson's Lane and the Ropes Drive roundabout.

A man was out walking his dog, a beagle, when another dog reportedly ran towards him and attacked it. It suffered injuries to its chest before the owner was able to separate the animals.

The dog is believed to be either a Staffordshire bull terrier or an English mastiff cross, and is described as having a light brown brindle coat, with a brown leather collar and slip lead.

Police are now wanting to speak to the owner of the dog to find out more information.

She is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall with light brown hair and blonde highlights. She was wearing navy trousers, a grey long-sleeved top and a blue body warmer and is believed to be in her late 40s to early 50s.

Those with information on the incident should contact the South Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting reference 38282/21.