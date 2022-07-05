Thief who stole from Ipswich shops to fuel drug habit jailed
- Credit: GREGG BROWN
A man from Ipswich has been jailed for more than a year in connection with thefts at stores across the town.
Dominic Waight, 40, of Wells Close, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of theft.
The incidents happened on June 20 where goods totalling just under £250 were stolen from two shops.
Waight was arrested in connection with the offences on Thursday, June 30 and he was charged with the offences the following day.
Following the charges he chose to work with the Operation Converter team, which aims to convince criminals to admit further offences.
Waight asked for another 19 thefts to be taken into consideration.
These took place from March 24 to June 29 and totalled in excess of £700 worth of grocery items stolen.
The thefts happened at various Co-op stores around Ipswich, as well a Tesco store and a pharmacy in Bramford.
After the sentencing, Duncan Etchells, of the Op Converter team, said Waight was stealing to fund his drug habit – but added he hopes he will be able to receive the help he needs.
He said: “This is a great demonstration of prompt and speedy justice being delivered.
"He was arrested on the Thursday and in court the following day to answer for his actions – a really quick and productive outcome for everyone concerned, in particular the victims.
"It’s a sad indictment on Waight’s personal circumstances, struggling with his drug misuse in the community that he felt his only option was to steal to fund his habit.
"These crimes he committed were not victimless retail crimes as we as a society end up paying more also.
"He’ll hopefully now receive the help he needs to address his drug and offending habit whilst inside prison .”