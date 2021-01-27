Teenager charged over alleged Ipswich stabbing

Published: 9:45 AM January 27, 2021

An 18-year-old remains in hospital following the incident - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A teenage boy has been charged following an alleged stabbing in the Stoke Park area of Ipswich.

The charge follows an incident in Downside Close on Monday, January 25, after police received reports that a man had been stabbed, just before 4.50pm.

The victim of the alleged attack, an 18-year-old, was taken to car by hospital where he continues to receive treatment. His condition is described as stable.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested later that evening and taken into custody for questioning at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He has since been charged with two offences – wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 27.