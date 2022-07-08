Drug dealer, 18, jailed after police raid finds 240 wraps
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A county lines drug dealer who was found with 240 wraps of cocaine and heroin in Ipswich has been locked up for 32 months.
Police who raided a house in Ipswich found Troy Best lying on a bed and saw him drop some packages on to the bed, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
He was searched and drugs and £1,300 cash were found in his pocket, said Charles Judge, prosecuting.
A total of 241 wraps were found in his possession including 159 containing heroin and 82 of crack cocaine.
Mr Judge said that if each wrap was worth £10 the total street value of the drugs would be nearly £2,500.
Best, 18, of Kirkdale, London, admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
He was sentenced to 32 months detention in a young offenders’ institution.
The court heard that Best hadn’t had the best start in life and had been stabbed himself and had seen friends stabbed to death.
He had got involved with the drugs after getting into debt.