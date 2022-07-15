Drug delivery driver jailed after police searched his car
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A 22-year-old drug delivery driver who was stopped by police in Ipswich has been jailed for 26 months.
When police searched the Vauxhall Corsa driven by Ionel Rusu they found six small bags of cocaine in a white sock in the central console, Ipswich Crown Court.
Officers seized a mobile phone from Rusu and messages found on it showed he’d been involved in the supply of cocaine using the postcode method of delivery, said Simon Connolly, prosecuting.
Officers also found a counterfeit Romanian identity card in his possession, the court heard.
Mr Connolly described Rusu as a “runner” who delivered drugs to postcodes under the direction of someone else and would have been paid up to £300 a shift.
Rusu, of Rectory Road, Ipswich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing cocaine and cannabis, possessing a false identity document and driving without a licence.
Natasha Nair, for Rusu, said her client had no previous convictions and was keen to return to his family in Romania.
“He has been in custody since April and has learned his lesson,” said Miss Nair.