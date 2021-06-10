News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man arrested as police execute drugs warrant at Ipswich address

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:33 PM June 10, 2021   
Springhurst Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE

A man has been arrested in Springhurst Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police raided an address in Ipswich.

Police executed a drugs warrant at the address in Springhurst Close on Wednesday, June 9 – seizing a quantity of suspected cannabis and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and money laundering.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the force wants to ensure the county remains a "hostile environment" for those involved in the supply of drugs, and called on communities not to turn a blind eye to suspected drug dealing.

Those who have concerns are asked to call the force on 101, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

