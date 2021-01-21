Group from Kent and Essex defied rules to ride dirt bikes in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
A group of off-road motorcyclists who came to Suffolk from Essex and Kent to ride motocross bikes were among the latest Covid rule breakers to be fined by police.
A total of 56 people were fined and 39 received warnings for breaching lockdown rules between last Friday and Sunday.
On Sunday, 10 fines were handed out after a group travelled from Essex and Kent to Suffolk to ride motocross bikes at a quarry near Waldringfield.
Suffolk police said fines would continue to be issued to those blatantly flouting the rules.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said officers would continue dedicated Covid-19 patrols in the coming weeks, adding: "No exceptions to the rules can be made for weekends. Please show restraint, discipline and fortitude.
You may also want to watch:
"I accept the situation is difficult, but the FPN (fixed penalty notice) figures from last weekend do clearly demonstrate that we will take action if flouting of the rules takes place.
"This approach will continue and the message remains that we must all follow the rules."
Most Read
- 1 What is the strange hum being heard in Ipswich?
- 2 Orwell Bridge CLOSES following high winds
- 3 Man who took knife to confrontation is jailed
- 4 Man drove 128 miles for fish and chips in lockdown
- 5 Man fined after using woman's bank card at Ipswich kebab shop and taxi rank
- 6 Orwell Bridge re-opens following wind speed drop
- 7 Plans for 190 homes on edge of Ipswich 'poorly conceived' say councillors
- 8 New Combat2Coffee venue set to open in Ipswich town centre
- 9 Infection rates drop in Suffolk as UK records deadliest day of pandemic
- 10 Timeline: When can you expect to receive the Covid vaccine?