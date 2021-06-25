News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Amazon delivery driver had sock with cocaine in his crotch

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:30 AM June 25, 2021   
Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Evgeni Ivanov has been jailed for 30 months - Credit: ARCHANT

An Amazon delivery driver who became involved in drug-dealing to repay a debt has been jailed for 30 months - after a sock with cocaine was found in his crotch.

Evgeni Ivanov was stopped by police in the Ipswich area in April and was seen to have a bundle of banknotes in the central console, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He told officers he had come from London and was in the area to visit his girlfriend but wouldn’t give her address, said Emma Nash, prosecuting.

When he was asked if he had any drugs, he pointed out a small amount of cannabis in the glove compartment.

He was subsequently found to have 24 wraps of cocaine with a street value of £960 hidden in a sock in the crotch area of his trousers.

Ivanov, 28, of Barnet Road, Barnet, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said his client had no previous convictions and had worked as an Amazon and food delivery driver.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer
  2. 2 Police unlock county lines drug dealer's phone with first guess at password
  3. 3 Mum's pride as former Ipswich schoolboy named in Tokyo 2020 Olympics squad
  1. 4 Kesgrave shooting: Judge tells jury majority verdict allowed
  2. 5 Why you should be heading to Beach Street this Saturday
  3. 6 A12 reopens after three-vehicle crash
  4. 7 HOW IT UNFOLDED: Witches almost make perfect comeback at Sheffield
  5. 8 CCTV appeal after vandal shatters McDonald's door
  6. 9 'I can't sleep' – Ipswich Hockey Club tired by ASB at new pitch
  7. 10 How can I watch Ed Sheeran's Euro 2020 gig?

He had also qualified as a mini-cab driver last summer.

He said Ivanov had become involved with the supply of drugs after borrowing money to settle a debt for his father in Bulgaria.

“He realises he has made a huge mistake and is likely to be deported,” said Mr Wilson.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Suffolk Punch closed in early March. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boxing coach punches man in Ipswich pub attack

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Traffic building on A14 near Copdock Interchange

Suffolk Live

Major delays on A14 near Ipswich as broken down crane blocks carriageway

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Spring sunset on Friday March 18th around the Orwell Bridge. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A14

Orwell Bridge safety concerns raised after 'worrying incidents'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police are with a person in distress on the Orwell Bridge.

Suffolk Live

Man in 40s rescued from beneath the Orwell Bridge

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon