Amazon delivery driver had sock with cocaine in his crotch

Published: 6:30 AM June 25, 2021

An Amazon delivery driver who became involved in drug-dealing to repay a debt has been jailed for 30 months - after a sock with cocaine was found in his crotch.

Evgeni Ivanov was stopped by police in the Ipswich area in April and was seen to have a bundle of banknotes in the central console, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He told officers he had come from London and was in the area to visit his girlfriend but wouldn’t give her address, said Emma Nash, prosecuting.

When he was asked if he had any drugs, he pointed out a small amount of cannabis in the glove compartment.

He was subsequently found to have 24 wraps of cocaine with a street value of £960 hidden in a sock in the crotch area of his trousers.

Ivanov, 28, of Barnet Road, Barnet, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said his client had no previous convictions and had worked as an Amazon and food delivery driver.

He had also qualified as a mini-cab driver last summer.

He said Ivanov had become involved with the supply of drugs after borrowing money to settle a debt for his father in Bulgaria.

“He realises he has made a huge mistake and is likely to be deported,” said Mr Wilson.