Police to increase village patrols after residents foil burglars

Published: 11:32 AM March 26, 2021

Police are stepping up patrols following an attempted burglary in Bacon Road, Barham - Credit: Google Maps

Police are to step up patrols in Barham after residents caught would-be burglars trying to enter their home.

The decision comes after two men were seen in the garden of a property in Bacon Road just after 11pm Tuesday, when one of them tried to open one of the doors.

The men were disturbed by someone inside the home before they ran away.

Police carried out a search of the area but no trace of the pair were found.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said there has been a recent increase in calls related to anti-social behaviour and the force will increase patrols to reassure the community.

The spokesman added: "Residents should always call 999 in an emergency or when a crime such as a burglary is in progress."

Those with information regarding the incident can contact the force on 101, quoting CAD 410 of March 23.