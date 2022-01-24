'Depraved' Felixstowe man jailed for child sex offences

Felixstowe man Aaron Morrison has been jailed for arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence - Credit: Suffolk police

A 'depraved' 34-year-old man from Felixstowe has been jailed for arranging to meet a 14-year-old for sex.

Aaron Morrison, of High Street, was jailed for 35 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, January 24, after he pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence.

He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

It centred on communication he had with a person purporting to be 14 years old in December 2020 via a mobile phone and saw Morrison make several attempts to meet them to have sex.

Morrison was first arrested in December 2020 following police investigations into his mobile phone.

It was established that he was sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old.

Morrison attended different locations in Essex to meet the victim to carry out the intended act, say police.

In June last year Morrison was subsequently charged with two offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. He later pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating the commission of a sexual offence, which happened at the start of December 2020.

Detective Constable James Lait said: “Although the victim and Morrison never met, the sentence handed down reflects the depraved nature of Morrison.

"I hope the outcome of this case reassures members of the public that we take such allegations of online predatory behaviour on the young and vulnerable extremely seriously and work to safeguard victims as quickly as possible.

"We will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”