Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Land Rover stolen overnight from Felixstowe residential street

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:00 PM November 24, 2021
A Land Rover has been stolen from Felixstowe

A Land Rover has been stolen from Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A black Land Rover has been stolen from a residential street in Felixstowe.

Police are appealing for information after the vehicle — registration DK08 AWR — was taken from Childers Field at some point between 8pm on Monday, November 22 and 4.30am on Tuesday, November 23. 

Anyone with any information or who saw any suspicious behaviour or who may have relevant CCTV or doorbell footage should contact Suffolk police quoting the reference 37/66187/21.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Felixstowe News

