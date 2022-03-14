News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Handbag stolen from Felixstowe home after front door left unlocked

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:12 PM March 14, 2022
The incident happened at a home in St Andrews Road, Felixstowe

The incident happened at a home in St Andrews Road, Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A handbag containing bank cards and cash was taken as a homeowner was unpacking their shopping in Felixstowe.

The incident happened at an address in St Andrews Road at some point between 10.45am and 2.15pm on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The homeowner had been out and was unpacking their shopping, leaving their bag on the stairs.

They were invited by a neighbour to visit, and it was at this point they discovered their handbag – containing two purses with cash and bank cards had been taken.

The front door had been left unlocked with a porch-style door left open.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/14982/22.

