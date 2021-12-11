Felixstowe man fined £200 for 'buttock offence'

A Felixstowe man has been fined £200 after stripping naked in public in an attempt to prove he wasn't concealing anything.

Craig Friston, 45, of Reedland Way, Felixstowe, was stopped by police officers while driving on Westleton Way in the middle of the day on August 2, 2021.

Katharine Kibrya-Dean, prosecuting, told the court that Friston got out of the car and was "immediately aggressive and confrontational".

He refused to be handcuffed and reportedly yelled "I'll strip here and prove I've got nothing on me" before removing his clothes and parting his buttocks as proof he wasn't concealing anything, all while continuing to shout abuse.

Ms Kibrya-Dean said officers noted that it was a "busy area with people walking past" and that anyone on the other side of Friston would have seen "other personal areas of his body" for a duration of 10-15 seconds.

Checks were made on Friston's driver's licence, revealing that he had six points, and officers were advised that insurance was unlikely to have been confirmed by any provider.

Declan Gallagher, mitigating, argued that the "buttock offence" was a result of a "history between parties" as the officer who stopped Friston was known to him.

He added that the officers "can't have been too outraged" by the behaviour as they would have conducted a strip-search at the police station and that there was no certainty that Friston was seen.

He also stated that Friston was in possession of a letter that suggested he had an insurance policy a month after the incident occurred.

Appearing in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, Friston pleaded guilty to an act of outraging public decency, but not guilty to the second charge of using a motor vehicle on a road without third-party insurance.

He was ordered to pay £200 for public indecency, as well as £145 in court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

He must get direct confirmation from his insurance company that he had a policy and provide that evidence to the court before a decision can be made on the insurance charge.