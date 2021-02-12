Lifesaving defibrillator vandalised for a third time

Published: 7:32 PM February 12, 2021

The devices deliver a brief electric jolt to establish normal heart rhythm - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a defibrillator unit was vandalised in Felixstowe for the third time in two years.

The incident happened on Thursday outside the public toilets in Sea Road, Felixstowe.

The defibrillator unit lens is thought to have been cracked by somebody hitting it.

It is the third time in two years the unit has sustained damage. On the previous occasion, in October last year, the glass front was smashed.

The early use of a defibrillator and effective cardiopulmonary resuscitation can make a vital difference in the first minutes before a community first responder or ambulance crew arrives to a patient in cardiac arrest.

The defibrillator is one of 12 located across Felixstowe.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact the crime co-ordination centre on 101, quoting reference: 7137/21, or email sally.king@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.