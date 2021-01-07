News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Teenager denies sex assaults on two girls

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:44 PM January 7, 2021   
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An 18-year-old Felixstowe man has denied sexually assaulting two teenage girls.


Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing on Thursday (January 7) was Harvey Windsor, of Grange Road, Felixstowe. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman over 16 by digital penetration in July 2018 and sexually assaulting the same woman.


He also denied assaulting another woman over 16 by digital penetration in October 2018.


Windsor’s trial, which is expected to last five days, will take place in January next year. A further case management hearing will take place on November 12.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CCTV shows man snatching phone from woman at Ipswich bus stop

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Tesco and Sainsbury's stores in Suffolk confirm Covid-19 cases

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

Father-of-two, 35, 'lucky to be alive' after having cardiac arrest in sleep

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

70 new homes approved for expanding village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon