Teenager denies sex assaults on two girls

Published: 5:44 PM January 7, 2021

An 18-year-old Felixstowe man has denied sexually assaulting two teenage girls.



Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing on Thursday (January 7) was Harvey Windsor, of Grange Road, Felixstowe. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman over 16 by digital penetration in July 2018 and sexually assaulting the same woman.



He also denied assaulting another woman over 16 by digital penetration in October 2018.



Windsor’s trial, which is expected to last five days, will take place in January next year. A further case management hearing will take place on November 12.