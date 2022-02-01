Felixstowe teenager denies sexually assaulting girls

Harvey Windsor has gone on trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Felixstowe teenager sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in a wooded area in Kesgrave after a party, it has been alleged.

Harvey Windsor and the girl had gone to Millennium Woods and had kissed but he had then pestered her to perform oral sex on him, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

He then allegedly took hold of her hand and put it on his genital area before pushing her to the ground, claimed Claire Matthews, prosecuting.

“Despite her telling him not to, he got on top of her and put his hand inside her clothing,” said Miss Matthews.

The incident came to an end when the alleged victim’s phone rang and she got away.

As a result of what happened she was left with scratches which she took pictures of on her mobile phone.

She didn’t report what had allegedly happened to the police but told two friends who described her as “panicking and hysterical” and “ mumbling, upset and crying.”

Three months later, Windsor had been at the home of another teenager after she had agreed to let him stay the night in her brother’s bedroom.

Windsor had allegedly exposed himself to the girl and made a sexually suggestive comment before getting into bed with her and touching her sexually.

“She repeatedly asked him to stop,” said Miss Matthews.

The girl had spoken to her mother about what had allegedly happened and the police were contacted.

The court heard that the two alleged victims knew each other and the second alleged victim had been aware of the allegation made by the other girl against Windsor.

Windsor, now aged 19, of Grange Road, Felixstowe has denied sexually assaulting a woman over 16 in July 2018 and an alternative charge of sexually assaulting the same woman.

He has also denied assaulting another woman over 16 in October 2018.

The court heard that following his arrest Windsor admitted kissing the first alleged victim and described her as being “flirtatious.”

He said she had stumbled and fallen over in the woods and said the allegations made by her were “totally untrue.”

He admitted sharing a bed with the second complainant but said that nothing sexual had happened.

“He says it simply didn’t happen and she’s telling an absolute pack of lies,” said Miss Matthews.

The trial continues.