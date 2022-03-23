Confiscation hearing adjourned of man found with £20k of cocaine in car

A confiscation hearing for Filipi Emiljan was adjourned for two weeks. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A confiscation hearing for an Ipswich drug dealer who was jailed for four years and six months last year after cocaine worth an estimated £20,000 was found in his car has been adjourned for two weeks.

Filipi Emiljan, 29, of Park Road, Ipswich, was stopped by a patrol of Operation Sentinel officers in January last year, at around 1pm in Capel St Mary when he was driving a grey Vauxhall Astra.

Police searched the car and found a block of cocaine, estimated to be worth £20,000, in the centre console.

A further search of his flat revealed another £2,000 in cash.

In May last year he admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was jailed for four years and six months.

A confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act was due to have taken place at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday ( March 22) but was adjourned for two weeks to allow an Albanian interpreter to attend.